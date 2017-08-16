Ted Nugent Trolls Fox News Panel: 'All Lives Matter! Are You Brain-Dead?'

During a panel discussion on Trump's nightmarish press conference Tuesday, Ted Nugent jumped in and yelled at the co-hosts who were not defending Trump, got upset and told them if they find fault with his words they're "brain dead."

Nugent mimicked the president's words from Monday's statement to mock them and he yelled "We condemn all violence, that's what President Trump said and all lives matter, if you don't agree with that, you are a racist!"

Host Eboni Williams and Katherine Timpf of the Fox News Specialists, had on three Trump super surrogates today to defend him. Lena Epstein, who was Trump's co-chair in Michigan, talk show host David Webb and Ted Nugent.

Both Timpf and Williams were still upset over Trump's malignant press conference, but David Webb started off by saying they wouldn't like what he had to say and they didn't.

Epstein, who is running for Congress made a crazy claim when she said as a Jewish woman she's against all the hate, but then not only apologized for Trump, transported into another reality with Rick and Morty and said, "I also support a president who has come off strongly against racism and bigotry and violence."

I wish they had an ejector seat after that comment.

Eboni and Kat were strong throughout as they pushed back against the "alternative facters" who adorned their set.

After Webb brought up the geography make up of Charlottesville to defend Trump's "both sides" narrative -- Ted Nugent jumped in - unhappy that the two ladies didn't buy Trump's Monday statement hook, line and sinker.

Nugent at first calmly said, "Well, I got to tell you, I'm going to go ahead and say the most controversial thing in the world and if you find fault with this you're are brain-dead."

Then he got angry.

"All lives matter and we condemn all violence, he said. "Those are bad words? Why are those bad words? What planet are you from?'

Kat: "Okay..."

"We condemn all violence, that's what President Trump said. and All Lives Matter. If you don't agree with that, you are a racist!"

Timpf fought back hard against him over Trump's words and he continued spewing his talking points, "Violence and hate came from all and many sources and we condemn them all. That's ambiguous? That's ambiguous?"

Timpf and Williams got into heated shouting matches with the three blowhards throughout the almost 15-minute opening segment and did not back down.

Nugent kept repeating "all sides, lunatic fringe," which is a description of himself and the NRA, where he serves as a board member.

Watch!