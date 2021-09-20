Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Ted Nugent Loses Microphone To Man Shouting 'Black Lives Matter Too'

Ted Nugent was publicly called out by a Michigan man after the conservative rocker insulted "punks" who believe in the Black Lives Matter movement.
By David
Ted Nugent Loses Microphone To Man Shouting 'Black Lives Matter Too'
Image from: Twitter Screenshot

Ted Nugent was publicly called out by a Michigan man after the conservative rocker insulted "punks" who believe in the Black Lives Matter movement.

WMMT reported that the confrontation came during a Republican-backed Constitution Day event in Centreville."

Aren't there any BLM punks who want to come up and harass me?" Nugent asked the crowd.

Within moments, Jalen Brown approached the stage to challenge the singer.

"What's wrong with Black lives Matter?" Brown demanded to know.

"Black Lives don't give a s**t about Black lives, they're standing by while Blacks are slaughtering each other," Nugent replied. "Black Lives Matter is a terrorist organization!"

At that point, Brown took over the microphone.

"Black Lives Matter too! Black lives matter too!" he chanted.

Brown explained to the crowd that Black people had been mistreated throughout history, according to WMMT.

"We're not here by choice," he noted.

"We didn't bring you!" someone in the crowd yelled in response.

People chanted "USA" and "All Lives Matter" as Brown left the stage.

Brown later told WMMT that he was offended when Nugent called Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization.

“I love the Constitution, I love the rights it should stand for. There are people who are taking those and misconstruing them and taking them in a different direction than what it should be," Brown remarked.

Watch the video clip below.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team