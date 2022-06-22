Jeanine Pirro Blames Black Deaths On Black Lives Matter

Barely hanging on by her manicure to a job in television, Jeanine Pirro decided on last night's "The Five" to ignore January 6 (of course), and focus on the real problem facing Fox News viewers: Black Lives Matter.

Transcript and video via Media Matters:

JEANINE PIRRO (CO-HOST): Here's the bottom line. We can blame the death of Black Americans on the Black Lives Matter movement to defund the police. It is that simple. It -- there is a statistical reality to the fact that once that movement started with defund police, more Blacks and minorities in the inner cities were being murdered. The stats do not lie.

The stats don't lie, Jeanine, but you do.

"Defund the police" isn't a real thing. It's about redirecting police resources to social workers and other interventions that in some situations, work better than police action.

It's about removing military hardware from police budgets. And stopping the insanity that claims more money for cops means safer streets and neighborhoods, with no regard for the economic health of citizens.

Good luck distracting your audience from your network's malice aforethought Dominion lawsuit, Jeanine. Not to mention the January 6 hearings which are the elephant in your studio.