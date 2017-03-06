Ted Nugent Has The Nerve To Attack Kathy Griffin As ‘Unacceptable’

Ted Nugent told Fox News viewers that his not-so-thinly-veiled threats to murder Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were justified while Kathy Griffin’s stunt of holding up a fake, bloodied head of Donald Trump was “reprehensible and unacceptable.”

Unlike Nugent, Griffin has profusely apologized for her tasteless stunt. Nor did she threaten anyone’s life.

But Nugent pretended that she had and that he had not. In case you’ve forgotten, here are some of the vile things Nugent has said:

During the 2008 presidential campaign, Nugent called candidate Barack Obama “a piece of shit” who should “suck on my machine gun” and Hillary Clinton, a “worthless bitch” who should “ride into the sunset” on his machine gun. In 2012, Nugent said, “If Barack Obama becomes the president in November again, I will either be dead or in jail by this time next year.” In May, 2013, he said during a concert, “”One way or another I’m going to the White House and I’m going to get those cocksuckers in a stranglehold.”

Less than a month ago, Nugent told Fox & Friends that he planned to go “varmint hunting” in downtown New York City that day.

Nevertheless, Nugent was identified on the screen as “ROCK STAR” throughout the discussion.

“I did not threaten anybody’s life,” Nugent insisted, saying that he had been investigated by the Secret Service and exonerated. Which is not the same thing as making threatening statements.

To her credit, cohost Eboni Williams challenged Nugent to explain what he meant by his machine gun comments.

Nugent replied, "My statements were in response to an outrageous attempt to ban certain types of firearms that would do nothing except help bad guys with more gun-free zones." In other words, he was completely justified, in his own mind.

Nobody on the panel brought up Nugent’s other comments which explicitly expressed violent intent.

Nugent insisted, “We’re talking apples and grenades here. I did nothing to harm anyone. She came out with symbolism that was truly vile.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Williams said sarcastically, “If it’s just the words, it’s OK, Ted?”

Cohost Eric Bolling said that Nugent’s call was a surprise and had not been pre-planned.

Watch it above, from the June 2, 2017 The Fox News Specialists.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!