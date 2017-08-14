Fox News Host: 'Mr. President, Your Initial Remarks Were Cowardly And Dangerous'

Fox News' Eboni Williams heavily denounced Donald Trump's first attempt at responding to the racist march that resulted in death and violence on Saturday in Charlottesville.

The co-host of Fox News Specialists used a "special comment" style segment called "Eboni's Docket' and it was the most pronounced condemnation of Donald Trump I've ever heard from her or this program.

Co-host Katherine Timpf was equally angered by Trump's initial reaction as well.

Williams opened by highlighting that Trump was forced to give a second statement about the violence in Charlottesville.

The AP reports that Trump was pressured into making a more specific statement about the racist protest.

Eboni continued, "Mr. President, your initial remarks were cowardly and dangerous and they indeed warranted a second statement."

She explained her position by stating his MAGA slogan made many people of different races and faiths wary of his campaign.

She continued, "I was willing to give you the benefit of the doubt. I can no longer do that, Mr. President. No more benefit, all doubt. In a moment where you could have been crystal clear where you stand on the issue of inclusion, standing up against white supremacy and domestic terrorism, you very intentionally chose to be ambiguous and to equivocate. "All sides," Mr. President, please."

"While you personally might not be a racist President Trump, what you are is all too happy to reap the benefits of their support and you even tacitly encourage them with evasive, irresponsible statements,"Williams said.

I think if we look into Trump's behavior, it's not a stretch to think he is a racist. As the King of the Birthers, and his work on proving that Obama was not an American citizen proved as much.

Donnie Deutsch had no problem saying as much.

However, if like Eboni, you give him the benefit of the doubt, then his actions over the weekend certainly didn't persuade you that he wasn't.