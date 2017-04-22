The Fabulous Kathy Griffin Knows Why Old People Love Fox

Kathy Griffin knows why old people love Fox News. It's because the hosts yell so loud it's the only network old people can hear.

Apparently Griffin's mom is a huge Bill O'Reilly fan. How is she reacting to the news of O'Reilly's "departure"?

KATHY GRIFFIN: I'm not speaking to her. First of all, she's drunk right now. But she dumped O'Reilly for Hannity for nothing, and she thinks Tucker Carlson is real. She's 96, so she doesn't remember that we thought we were done with him. And she thinks that judge [Judge Jeanine] is real too. ..That one with the voice that says, "WE! ARE AT WAR!"

Griffin notes that Trump has been very good for comedy, at least:

GRIFFIN: I'm glad in that people are allowing me to make so much fun of Trump because now they're all aware of the policies. So my act has shifted. Even three years ago it was pretty much all [Real] Housewives and Kardashians, but now everywhere, whether Carnegie Hall or Lake Charles, Louisiana, people -- everybody knows all the Kellyanne Conway -- too much Gucci, you know what I mean. The head to toe... It was a Civil War look. It was uncomfortable.

There's more, including her appearance at Ted Lieu's Town Hall? OMG, Republican Congressmen EAT YOUR HEARTS OUT.