Sarah Sanders Launches Wild 'Trump As Victim' Rant: 'Where Was Apology For Kathy Griffin?'

At some point, everyone knew this had to be coming. Trump was just waiting for Kellyanne to poll-test the proper victimhood message before they launched the Roseanne counteroffensive, but now it has arrived in all of its glory.

In a nutshell, it's just more "Enough about me, but what do YOU think of me?" nonsense.

When asked whether Trump had spoken to Roseanne Barr since her epic racist meltdown and why he chose to address the ABC apology instead of the underlying racism, Sarah took off out of the blocks like a shot, launching a paean to victimhood that would be worthy of any good red-blooded martyr.

"No one is defending what she said," she snapped. "The president is the president of all Americans and he's focused on doing what is best for our country."

(If you believe he's the president of all Americans, I've got a dacha in Florida to sell you)

After ticking off meaningless factoids about opportunity investment zones (an initiative that's been around since Bush 44), an opioid initiative that really doesn't help addicts, and legislation signed today to let people be human guinea pigs, Sarah got warmed up.

"The president is pointing to the hypocrisy saying the most horrible things about this president and nobody addresses it," she whined. "Where was Bob Iger's apology to the White House staff for Jemele Hill calling the president and anyone associated with him a white supremacist?"

I'm pretty sure no one should have to apologize for the truth. But Sarah wasn't finished. She demanded apologies to Christians around the world for Joy Behar,

"Where was the apology for Kathy Griffin going on a profane rant against the president on The View after a photo showing her holding President Trump's decapitated head?," she continued.

Reading from prepared notes, she went on to complain about Keith Olbermann tweeting against Trump and calling him a Nazi (again, the truth isn't something to apologize for).

And with that, she pronounced the whole Roseanne meltdown a "double standard" while also claiming no one was defending her comments.

Okay, Sarah. Take another red pill and call me in the morning.

At the end of the briefing, Jim Acosta shouted after Sanders as she left, "Where's Trump's apology for the things he's said over the years?" Another reporter added "Pocahontas" to that question as well. But Sarah ran. She did her job, channeling the "I'm fine but what about me?" attitude so prevalent in this administration.

Here's Sarah running from reporters' questions, via Fox News: