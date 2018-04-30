Kathy Griffin Takes Back Her Apology For The Trump Head

By Frances Langum

Worth watching the whole thing, but three points to bring out:

1. She takes back her apology for her "trump head" image, a styrofoam head with a Trump wig covered in ketchup. "f*k him." it appears she says.

2. She says there is a right wing wood chipper in place for anyone who criticizes Trump, it was in place before she told her joke, and Michelle Wolf is going through it now.

3. She's still Kathy Griffin.

Enjoy the feisty. It did me a lot of good to hear from her again. Go Kathy!


