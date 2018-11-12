The AM Joy Panel Says 'Bye Felicia' To Jeff Sessions

This moment from Saturday's AM Joy made me laugh and cheer.

The panel is supposed to be discussing the disaster that is the Matt Whitaker appointment as "acting AG" for which he is not qualified and whose appointment is so unconstitutional even John "sure Dubya torture is fine" Yoo says so.

But Paul Butler doesn't want to START that conversation before interjecting a hearty "Bye Felicia" to Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III.

PAUL BUTLER: In two years, Sessions took us back 20 years on issues like civil rights, criminal justice reform and separation of church and state. The only thing that he did that showed integrity, was to recuse himself from the Russian investigation, and that act of integrity is what got him fired.

Joy Reid then pointed out that fellow panelist Elie Mystal had pumped his fist in the air for that farewell.

"Any day you can get a Confederate out of government, is a good day," said Mystal.