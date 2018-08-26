Jennifer Rubin: 'I Don't Mind If He Fires Sessions. I Mind If He Replaces Him.'

Joy Reid's guests brought some zingers to the panel this morning when talking about the curious flip-flopping of Sen. Lindsay Graham as far as Jeff Sessions' role as Attorney General goes. Analyzing and lamenting the disintegration of Senator Graham's political and moral spinal cord (was it really that impressive in the first place?) Jennifer Rubin and Joyce Vance had some astute and grim things to say. Vance, though, still came through with a ray of hope that's not too unreasonable.

Graham has clearly gone over to the dark side, licking the floors at Kremlin West to ingratiate himself with President Poodle. Once a solid defender of Jeff Sessions staying in his post as Attorney General, he's said to be eyeing the job himself.

A former JAG lawyer who should know better, Graham is now a staunch believer in Poodlelips having an AG who will swear fealty to Trump, instead of the country. Rubin is hardly a Sessions fan herself, but had a lot to say about the dangers of him being fired.

RUBIN: The most common question I get about Lindsey Graham is, "What happened to Lindsey Graham?" He seems to be adrift morally, politically since the decline and now the tragic passing of his friend John McCain, and it's a metaphor, as E.J. said, of the spinelessness, the lack of principle, the lack of concern of the greater good of our democracy, of rule of law, and for him to, in essence intimate that, "Well, he'll keep him now, but after the election once we pulled the wool over the voter's eyes, we deal dump him," is really reprehensible. Now, since then, a few senators, including Senator Flake, have spoken out and said, "No, this is going to be a real problem." Listen. I have a lot of problems with Jeff Sessions. I don't mind if he fires Jeff Sessions, I mind if he replaces him, and if he replaces him, then we have, I think, a constitutional crisis on our hands. If he goes, Rod Rosenstein, who's already running the Mueller investigation, would be Acting Attorney General, and that's fine as far as I'm concerned, but replacing him with someone who is going to do his bidding, and will take over the Mueller investigation, I think puts us four-square in the realm of a constitutional crisis.

Joyce Vance is also no Sessions cheerleader, herself, and counted his newfound public respect and defense of his own DOJ too little, too late. She has always had confidence in the folks at the DOJ, and holds out hope that should Sessions, and then Rosenstein be fired, the people who replace them might surprise Trumpy Bear with loyalty. Just not loyalty to him.