Joe Concha, Fox Contributor, Mad About 'Conspiracy Theories'

On America's Newsroom Monday, resident media critic from The Hill and Fox News contributor Joe Concha attacked Biden's Chief of Staff for apparently tweeting too many conspiracy theorists, like Joy Reid and Jennifer Rubin.

I kid you not.

To Republicans like Concha, who have enabled the Trump administration's worst behaviors, Ron Klain isn't doing any work at all because he's retweeting articles at various times of the day.

Gillian Turner used the 'some people are critical' meme to bash Klain because of how much he is tweeting, without naming any names, of course.

But guess who Concha considers to be conspiracy theorists? MSNBC host Joy Reid and Washington Post conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin.

Concha, who has a history of hyperventilating over race issues when those being racist are called out for it, attacked Reid.

"[Klain] He should be focused on solutions instead of spin," Concha complained. "In terms of who he tweets and retweets. Joy Reid is like the Alex Jones of cable news, a conspiracy theorist and a person that plays the race card from the bottom of the deck."

WTF?

Did Joy Reid, call the Sandy Hook massacre a false flag operation like Alex Jones did, Mr. Concha?

Does Joy Reid believe like Alex Jones does that alien invading forces, not of this world are attacking humanity?

Does Joe Concha even know what a conspiracy theory is?

Here's a woo theory straight from Trump: If you drink bleach and use UV lights it will help cure COVID19.

"He retweets Jennifer Rubin, a 'conservative" at the Washington Post who sees no wrong with this administration," Concha driveled on.

Rubin was a diehard conservative that I and many other progressives had many differences with, but in the end she could not stand the immoral, illegal and disgraceful actions of Donald Trump and so she left him and his supporters in the dust.

Not Concha though. Concha's all in.

Concha scolded Ron Klain for retweeting them: "Less tweeting, less Twitter, more do your job. Give you a thumbs a rest and work to the American people," Concha said, ignoring his idol's use of Twitter to lie to his cult about everything from taxes to covid to his election humiliation.

When he wasn't golfing, Trump spent all day long watching cable news and then spent much of the time during and afterwards tweeting about it or retweeting insanity from his most extreme lunatics.

Did Concha yell at Trump to do work?

The Biden administration uses honesty to inform the American people on how we are dealing with the pandemic, but Concha seems to want him to lie about it just like Trump.

Does that remind you of the actions of traitor Trump?

The role of right-wing media, including Fox News, is to take every despicable move the Trump administration made and pretend the Biden administration is doing the exact same thing.