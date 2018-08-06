Jennifer Rubin Calls For Sarah Huckabee To Be Shunned

Jennifer Rubin, a conservative columnist for the Washington Post, has made no secret of her disdain for the Trump White House. Appearing on MSNBC's AMJoy yesterday morning, she called for the shunning of itinerant liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her role is debasing her position by continually lying to the American public.

Source: The Hill



Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin tore into White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Sunday, saying she should be shunned from her next job for her false and misleading claims. “Sarah Huckabee Sanders is so concerned that people aren’t nice to her,” Rubin told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on "AM Joy." “And people like me think that — not that she should be harassed — but that she should be shunned. The reason is that she lies.” “She attacks our free press and no respectable employer should hire her after this term,” Rubin continued. “Also, no university and no news outlet. She has lied and she has endangered the lives of reporters and that’s why she should be shunned. Not harassed — shunned.”

Unfortunately, there are plenty of disrespectable employers out there who will probably snap her up as soon as her tenure ends with Trump. Fox News being the obvious choice, with daddy already there.

Rubin also called for networks to stop broadcasting the press briefings live, as there's never any real news there. But that's never going to happen, and besides, cable news isn't really about news anymore anyway.