Tina Fey Slams Charlottesville Demonstrators On SNL Weekend Update: 'Nazis Are Always Bad!'

Tina Fey made a surprise appearance on SNL's Weekend Update to talk about her alma matter, the KKK, Nazis, and "Donny John Trump," a name she pronounced really stupid-sounding.

She didn't hold back, either. Via Gossipcop.com:

“He condemns violence on many sides and I’m feeling sick ’cause I’ve seen Raiders of the Last Ark and wasn’t confused by it. Nazis are always bad. I don’t care what you say.” Noting that white supremacists have other protests scheduled, Fey admitted, “Part of me hopes these neo-Nazis do it in New York City. I hope they do try it and get the ham salad kicked out of them by a bunch of drag queens.” She added, however, “At the same time, I don’t want any more good people to get hurt.” And with everyone “anxious” and asking “what can I do?” she encouraged people to “find a local business you support, maybe a Jewish-run bakery or an African-American-run bakery. Order a cake with an American flag on it, and just eat it.” When Colin Jost questioned how that would help, she shot back, “Love is love, Colin.” Fey went on to stress-eat a cake then and there as she continued to rant about recent events. In regards to white supremacists wanting to “take” back the country,” she pointed out, “We stole it from the Native Americans, and when they have a peaceful protest in Standing Rock, we shoot at them with rubber bullets.” She again emphasized that “the other size is Nazis and Klansman,” and bluntly stated, “And also, who drove the car into the crowd? Hillary’s emails?”

Watch. It's hilarious and also poignant.