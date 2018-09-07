Barack Obama Slams Trump, Finally: "How Hard Is It To Say Nazis Are Bad?"

How devastating to listen to an actual president who makes sense:

"It shouldn't be Democratic or Republican to say we don't target groups of people on how they look like. We're supposed to stand up to bullies, not follow them. How hard can it be to say that Nazis are bad?"

How hard indeed.

Not by accident, Obama was speaking on the campus of The University of Illinois to receive an ethics in government award.

Now there's something Trump never has to worry about.