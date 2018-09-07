Barack Obama Slams Trump, Finally: "How Hard Is It To Say Nazis Are Bad?"

By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
up

How devastating to listen to an actual president who makes sense:

"It shouldn't be Democratic or Republican to say we don't target groups of people on how they look like. We're supposed to stand up to bullies, not follow them. How hard can it be to say that Nazis are bad?"

How hard indeed.

Not by accident, Obama was speaking on the campus of The University of Illinois to receive an ethics in government award.

Now there's something Trump never has to worry about.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV