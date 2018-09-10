Hey Fareed Zakaria, How Hard Is It To Say Nazis Are Bad?

Fresh off a European tour to promote extreme right-wing views wrapped in white nationalism, Steve Bannon was rightly uninvited to the New Yorker Ideas Festival, a move which concerns Zakaria. He thinks liberals need to listen to Nazis in order to win elections.

No, we need to punch them. Over and over and over until they are once again irrelevant.

"Liberals need to understand that if they don't listen to people like Steve Bannon, those people don't disappear. It just means liberals will keep being surprised by election results," says Zakaria.

No, Mr. Zakaria. Giving white nationalists a platform means you legitimize their point of view, normalizing those points of view and allowing their hate to flourish.

Steve Bannon won't call himself a neo-Nazi, but he's as much an enabler as Donald Trump is. There's a reason Trump got traction but it wasn't his "ideas." It was his unashamed hatred of The Other, enabling angry white men to embrace their own hatred and elevate him.

Here's how Zakaria sees him. "Bannon is the most articulate spokesman for a movement that put Donald Trump the Oval Office," he explained. "He's looking to replicate that success all over Europe."

Can we call that success by its name? Is that possible? Because if we can, then we can call it naked white nationalism.

There is NO reason to elevate that. None. And the idea that liberals MUST listen to Bannon or lose elections is absurd.

We really don't know how much impact Russian interference had on the outcomes in 2016, but it's worth remembering that 2016 was decided by 80,000 total votes across the span of 3 states. It was hardly a damned landslide, and it's doubtful it will be reproduced without some outside help or hacks.

I just have one question for Fareed: How hard is it to say Nazis are bad? Here's President Obama to help him learn how to do this:

Learn these words: "Nazis are bad."

We do not need to legitimize Nazis and "give them a (mainstream) platform for their ideas." Ever.