Trump Replies To Ingraham's Criticisms By Claiming He's Reducing The Size Of Government

Donald Trump responded via Twitter to a segment on Fox and Friends with Laura Ingraham, where he was criticized for not hiring enough people in important roles to help the federal government function properly.

Brian Kilmeade asked Trump, "where's the staff" in these troubling times.

Ingraham said, "I think we can all look at these horrific pictures, and we can conclude that a federal government does need staff. We see it acutely in need of staff in a situation like this."

In response to their complaints, Trump tweeted:

.@foxandfriends We are not looking to fill all of those positions. Don't need many of them - reduce size of government. @IngrahamAngle — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2017

Trump, who has no idea what many people in government agencies actually do-- said he's not hiring to cut the size of the fed government.

Really? When did he ever announce that?

It's a typically childish and simplistic answer to real complaints being made by his most vocal supporters.

Since Trump's presidency began, his administration has blamed the Democrats for blocking all of his hirees, but now he's changed his tune.

He's using the Grover Norquist defense. Cut government to the bone, then blame "big government" when things go wrong.

PS Can't wait to see the no-bid government contracts go to Trump's buddies for Harvey cleanup. Too soon? It happened with Halliburton after Katrina.