Trump Ends COVID Interview By Claiming He's Taking A 'Strong Look' At Existence Of UFOs

A Fox News interview with Donald Trump ended on an odd note on Sunday after the host asked if the president was aware of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).
A Fox News interview with President Donald Trump ended on an odd note on Sunday after the host asked if the president was aware of unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The interview, which had largely focused on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, took a strange turn with just seconds to go.

"I've got to ask you this final question," Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced. "Can you explain why the Department of Defense has set up a UFO task force?"

"Mr. President, as we wrap up here, are there UFOs?" she wondered.

"Well, I'm going to have to check on that," Trump replied. "I mean, I've heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I'll check on that. I'll take a good strong look at that."

Earlier in the interview, Trump claimed that he is "immune" from COVID-19 for an unknown amount of time.

