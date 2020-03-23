Ben Carson: Trump Is Promoting Untested Drug Because He's A Businessman

Trump surrogates will say anything at all to defend and protect Donald Trump from his narcissistic and imbecilic thoughts and words to Americans, especially during a pandemic.

For a few days now Donald Trump has promoted the idea that a malaria drug might be useful in combating the virus to the point where Dr. Fauci was forced to explain this drug has not been tested as a treatment and there is no data to support the hypothesis.

Fox News hosts like Laura Ingraham and others have been parroting Donald Trump's call for the use of hydroxyquinoline, an antimalarial medication. No matter what Trump says he always has the backing of his State-sponsored TV network.

Saturday night, Jeanine Pirro trotted out Trump supporter and HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who was allegedly a doctor at one time but has since abandoned that to be a flack for Trump.

Still, he's a former brain surgeon from John Hopkins so you'd hope to hear a real medical opinion. Instead we get another imbecile trying to validate Trump's idiotic suggestions that an untested drug could help those suffering.

"I realize this doesn't have FDA approval for individuals who now have the coronavirus, but is it available for those who want to be able to use it until we get to the point where we have a cure or at least a vaccine?" Pirro asked hopefully.

"These are prescription drugs that they have utilized for many, many years," Carson replied. "With hydroxyquinoline, it has been used for malaria for decades but it hasn't been used in this particular context."

No sh*t.

Ben Carson then attacked the media. "There's been some who've tried to gin up a fight between the president and Dr. Fauci, when there is no room for a fight there."

Hey, Ben. Why not just give everybody who is infected with the virus mercury like they did to try and cure syphilis hundreds of years ago?

Maybe that'll work too.

"Because simply because Doctor Fauci is saying we don't have the data to prove over the long-term that this is effective and totally safe in this setting," Carson said, echoing Fauci.

We have no data at all to prove anything (long or short term) about the use of hydroxyquinoline against COVID-19.

"And the president is saying, you know by the time we get that data, it'll be too late for a lot of people and we know that it has been used in lots of setting safely so let's maybe take a little more risk, because we get a lot more upside," Carson continued.

So we waste valuable resources to stroke Trump's massive ego during a health crisis?

Nothing Trump does that's detrimental to the American people is his fault. Ever.

Incredibly, Carson actually said this: "And that's sort of the difference between a business person and a scientist. A scientist everything has to be, clink clink clink and with the business person, it's wing this versus that."

Ben Carson is the new Secretary of the Department of Snake Oil Sales of the Trump administration.

There is no salesman outside of a con artist that would promote anything at all that is not the real deal, proven by actual science.

This is something you'd see on an Alex Jones video or a conspiracy website, but now we have Trump and a former brain surgeon debating the merits of quackery, giving Americans false hope about a drug that has not been tested as a treatment for the coronavirus. It is criminal.

Everybody, and I mean everybody hopes a treatment for COVID-19 happens as soon as possible, but promoting willy-nilly nonsense is dangerous and crazy and not what any medical doctor of any stature would prescribe.

This is why Trump needs to get off the television and networks need to stop giving him free re-election airtime instead of an actual briefing by the medical team.