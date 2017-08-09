Trump Threatens North Korea Again: Nukes 'Far Stronger And More Powerful Than Ever Before'

Trump continues to provoke North Korea with childish and myopic tweets about our awesome "nuclear arsenal."

It's known throughout the world that we have at least 6800 warheads.

In a series of tweets this morning, Trump bragged:

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

See, my hands aren't so small, dammit!

In reality, our nuclear arsenal hasn't been revamped and modernized yet, but facts have never mattered to this president.

“Any decision that the president were to take now, or that he took in January, would take years to implement,” said Jon Wolfsthal, who served in the Obama administration as the National Security Council's senior director for nonproliferation and arms control. “I'm very skeptical of the idea that Trump believes that he has modernized or adjusted our arsenal because there have been no visible changes to it.”

The moronic terminator of answer grapes known as Sebastian Gorka told F&F this morning that “We are not just a superpower. We were a superpower. We are now a hyperpower."

Jesus.

These people are insane.