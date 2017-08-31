This 'Trump's Voter Panel' Is Different - They're Actually Embarrassed

Even Chris Hayes admits it's time to say "enough" to asking Trump supporters for their opinion.

But this focus panel in the Pittsburgh area is different for two reasons. First, we're definitely seeing a crack in the pro-Trump wall. These voters "don't like the tweeting" and are embarrassed by Trump's "lack of professionalism."

Cry me a river, Trumpies. You knew what you were voting for. One woman on the panel says out loud: "Everyone knew he was nuts." Really.

These Trump voters are suggesting that what they really wanted was to VOTE for a guy who was going to tear down the system, then when he became president he would magically transform into a competent, stable guardian of their White Republican say-fiscal-responsibility-while-cutting-my-taxes mindset.

But that would be Jeb Bush. Don't want that!

And they speak in such generalities about Trump's policies reflecting their own views. For this I do have some small amount of sympathy. Yes, companies should pay for outsourcing American jobs, like Trump said. And we do need to cut out the Wall Street influence in our government, like Trump said.

Surprise! Trump was lying!

But guess who had a plan for requiring payback from companies who outsourced? And guess who was going to be held to Elizabeth Warren's "Hell No List" for hiring Goldman Sachs people to the White House? Rhymes with Willary Binton?

No one in this segment mentions the Fox News/Rush Limbaugh shock collar that these voters have been wearing for 25 years. It delivers a jolt anytime there is discussion of them even possibly voting for a Democrat.

This panel is proof positive of the 25 year propaganda war that allowed just enough voters to deny reality in order to elect a man like Donald Trump.

Pollster Peter Hart of Emory University said he was most surprised at how embarrassed the public is with Trump. "Donald Trump embarrasses them."

Again, they're not embarrassed that they voted for him. They're embarrassed by the tweets and unprofessionalism. The policies and hate for immigrants and women and working class people? They're still fine with that.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And the real kicker: the Trump voters on this panel either didn't know about, or had no opinion of, Robert Mueller.

Chris Hayes said it best: that's a clear indication of where these folks are getting their news. This. Is. Fox's. Fault.

Note that Fox and Friends told THEIR viewers that the Mueller investigation had gone on long enough.