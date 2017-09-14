Hannity's All-White Panel Reassures Themselves They're Not Racist

Sean Hannity panel last night is a typical one for his show. Lots of different women, all in shades of blonde, along with the blustery man. These panels are generally exercises in mutual reassurance and varying degrees of outrage. One night it might be immigration, another night it could be tax reform, and another it could be health care. It does not matter. The theme is always the same: Downtrodden "us" versus the mean and wrong-headed "them."

Last night's panel, though. Just look at them! Varying shades of blonde with a little salt and pepper thrown in from the man. The topic o'the evening was Sarah Huckabee Sanders calling for the firing of Jamele Hill from the White House press podium on behalf of the President of the United States.

For the record, Hannity totally supports her outrage, but being the free speech maven that he is, he doesn't think anyone should be fired for speaking their mind.

After he huffed and puffed about how wrong it is to object to such a flagrant abuse of power, the panel set about the business of reassuring themselves they were not racist at all.

Hannity led off by whining about how sick he is of liberals calling Trump supporters racist.

“The most amazing thing and I can’t take it anymore, Danielle, I don’t like that conservatives, that the president — this is a lie, and this is a narrative that happens every two years and every four years, ‘Republicans, conservatives, the president are racist, sexist, misogynistic’ — you know what, stop lying about who we are,” Hannity whimpered.

“Tomi, we are not racist, nor is the president, nor are the people around him.”

Well, then. There you have it. The all-white panel has reassured the all-white audience that none of them are the real racists. Move on, everyone. Nothing to see here.