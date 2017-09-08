Tomi Lahren's Ancestor Nabbed For Forging US Citizenship Papers

Thank God for Wonkette:

Tomi Lahren’s great-great-grandfather was indicted on two separate counts, for “willfully, unlawfully and knowingly” making a false affidavit in connection with a naturalization proceeding, and for forging a naturalization document, in violation of the Naturalization Act of June 29, 1906. The grand jurors accused him of swearing falsely to the date of his declaration, and of altering the original papers (“with a knife or steel eraser or other instrument unknown to the Grand Jurors”) to make it look like his declaration of intention to become a citizen had been executed in 1911 rather than 1909, apparently because he’d let too much time elapse before completing the naturalization process.

More hypocrisy, then, from Tomi Lahren, last seen dissing Obamacare before noting in public that she is on her parent's health insurance until age 26, which duh, is due to Obamacare.

Wonkette author Jennifer Mendelsohn continues:

I bring this to light not to shame or embarrass Tomi Lahren. Poke any family tree and you’ll often find similar irregularities. It doesn’t necessarily mean that Constantin Dietrich was a bad person or a scorn-worthy “illegal” to be demonized. Perhaps it only means that like millions of others, his overweening desire to become a US citizen may have caused him to try to cut a corner or two. It means he may have been a good man who made a bad decision under pressure. It means you’d hope his great-great-granddaughter would have empathy for the plight of immigrants rather than try to pull up the ladder behind her.

We are indeed a nation of immigrants. We are also a nation of laws. Respect our laws and we welcome you. If not, bye. #DACA — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 6, 2017

Tomi, all of us have family trees full of mongrels and ill-reputes. How many horse thieves and prostitutes can one family tree hold? Betcha your tree has more rotten fruit than many. Maybe we should have a re-vetting process for Fox News blondes, just to be sure they really belong in this country.

Bye Tomi. That's two times you showed yourself to be a shallow, principle-lacking hack.

Of course, those are job requirements to bark for money on Hannity.