Tomi Lahren Wants Taller Walls For 'Shifty And Adaptable' Immigrants

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Monday lashed out at “shifty” undocumented immigrants who would try to defeat President Donald Trump’s yet-to-be-built border wall by climbing over it.

During her Monday morning Fox Nation show, Lahren sought to dispel the notion that walls are “ineffective.”

“The pro-illegal immigration crowd insists if you build a wall, illegals will just find taller ladders,” Lahren said. “Yes, illegals are shifty and adaptable. If we finish a wall, they will still tunnel under and attempt to crawl over.”

“But… it takes a long time to climb a 30-foot barrier,” she continued. “By the time they manage to climb the damn thing, our border agents are able to respond!”

Lahren went on to insist that “technology without a barrier is an equivalent of having a camera on your house and taking the door off its hinges!”

“It’s not about logic for the Democrats,” she argued. “It’s about obstructing the president.”

“This is a wall for the United States of America and all who legally call her home!” she concluded.