'Build That Wall': Tomi Lahren Attacks Undocumented Immigrants 'In The Spirit Of Easter'

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren on Sunday invoked "the spirit of Easter" while lashing out at undocumented immigrants.

During an Easter morning appearance on Fox News, Lahren blasted California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) for pardoning five undocumented immigrants who had served their sentences. Lahren asserted that Californians were "disgusted" with their governor.

"We need to make sure that laws are respected," she said. "We need to make sure Americans come first in California and the rest of the country. So this is really just a message to all the conservatives in California and all the independent thinkers that believe in law and order. Get out and vote and make sure we don't have this again."

The Fox News contributor went on to assail a group marching from Central America to the United States in an effort to protect migrants.

"We can be disgusted by it, we can be fearful," she said. "But what we have to do is get out and vote, we have to let our voices be heard."

"And let me just say, in the spirit of Easter," Lahren continued, "if I didn't live in the United States of America, I'd want to be here too. But this is not the way. Laws still matter. We are a nation of immigrants but we are a nation of lawful immigrants. That needs to be the message going forward."

Lahren ranted on: "It's also the agenda of the left. And that's what terrifies me and it terrifies a lot of other people as well. We need to get serious about this. We can have compassion for these people, but it doesn't mean that the laws don't matter."

"Americans come first in our own country," she concluded. "And again let me say, build that wall."