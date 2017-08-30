Houston Drowns, Trump Sells Hats

By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
up

After watching Trump in Texas yesterday, Joe Scarborough noted, "That is some product placement right there, the president pushing his own line."

"Apparently there is a White House press release that went out that has a link to buy that hat," said New York Time reporter Nick Confessore.

"So good news if you're in the hurricane zone, you can get the hat."

The hats, which are sold by the Trump campaign, pushed out by the Trump White House on an official White House statement. We can add that to the long list of legal violations by this gang of crooks.

But that's not even the worst of it. The fact that his team saw his official visit to Texas as an opportunity to leech yet more money -- while parts of Texas drown -- shows a stunning lack of empathy (not to mention moral clarity).

The sooner these grifters are gone, the better.

...
 


Comments
