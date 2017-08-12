UPDATE: One Dead After White Supremacist Plows Car Into Charlottesville Protesters

Video of fascist driving through crowd of protesters in #Charlottesville Video by @Rebelutionary_Z #Antifa #UniteTheRight pic.twitter.com/ruT4V1kMdw

BREAKING: Mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia says 'a life has been lost' in protests https://t.co/3ygqeQDEZ4 pic.twitter.com/RXDExpTMHD — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 12, 2017

People like Steve Bannon want a race war, and this gang of Deeply Oppressed White Men did their best at the Charlottesville, Virginia "Unite The Right" march today.

Even though Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police began to clear the area, one white supremacist drove into a crowd of protesters.

Video of car hitting anti-racist protestors. Let there be no confusion: this was deliberate terrorism. My prayers with victims. Stay home. pic.twitter.com/MUOZs71Pf4 — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) August 12, 2017

Holy fuck. In the middle of some Nazi's livestream about how the left is not tolerant a driver ploughs through Charlottesville counter-demo. pic.twitter.com/7D25YjZGBV — Keegan Stephan (@KeeganNYC) August 12, 2017

Unite the Right speaker pulled gun on person at WalMart today. #Charlottesville cops showed up and then let him go. #DefendCville pic.twitter.com/jkEc4x87IK — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) August 11, 2017

And then there was this. One of the poor oppressed white boys excitedly shared a video of a confrontation in a nearby parking garage, where a white supremacist pulled a gun. Freedom!

I think this video from actor Michael Rapaport sums the day up nicely: