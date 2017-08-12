UPDATE: One Dead After White Supremacist Plows Car Into Charlottesville Protesters
People like Steve Bannon want a race war, and this gang of Deeply Oppressed White Men did their best at the Charlottesville, Virginia "Unite The Right" march today.
Even though Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency and police began to clear the area, one white supremacist drove into a crowd of protesters.
And then there was this. One of the poor oppressed white boys excitedly shared a video of a confrontation in a nearby parking garage, where a white supremacist pulled a gun. Freedom!
I think this video from actor Michael Rapaport sums the day up nicely:
