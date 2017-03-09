AM Joy Panel Discusses The Normalization Of Trump

There could be no starkest contrast to prove that the most informative, most honest Sunday morning news show is AM Joy than to compare this panel with the CNN panel featuring Sara Murray on Trump's actions in Houston.

Even though it took two attempts, the media got their footage of Trump looking like he cared about the hurricane victims. He hugged children of color. He handed out meals. His advance team made sure that Melania wasn't wearing stiletto heels. They let Trump continue to wear his "POTUS 45" baseball cap (available on his campaign website for only $40!), though they were careful to have him tastefully remove it for pictures with those whose lives and property have been destroyed. Of course, they had to remove the audio portion to avoid such tone deaf moments as him saying, "You see a lot of happiness. It's really been nice. It's been a wonderful thing. As tough as this was it's been a wonderful thing - I think even for the country to watch, the world to watch."

Yeah, being forced to sleep in overcrowded shelters and losing everything they've owned is wonderful to watch.

Yet, this barest minimum of presidential actions, which he couldn't even get right the first time, is enough for the media to breathe a sigh of relief and talk about how Trump reached out to victims. They got their shot of him handing meals to people at a shelter, ignoring that others put the meals together and he literally only took it from someone pulling it out of a box and handed it to another person, just adding a wholly unnecessary step (kind of like getting your picture taken washing already clean dishes at a food bank. In fact, watch Melania add another unnecessary step by unfastening the tab closing the food container and refastening it again.).

But the soft bigotry of low expectations have allowed the media to elide the chaos and the hypocrisy of their executive actions making things so much more worse for those millions of hurricane victims.

Thank all that is holy for the honesty of AM Joy. The rest of the Sunday shows prove exactly why we can't have nice things.