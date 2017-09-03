CNN's Sara Murray: Trump Gets 'Good Marks' For Texas Because 'He Went There, Said Comforting Things'

CNN White House Correspondent Sara Murray argued on Sunday that Donald Trump deserved "good marks" for his response to Hurricane Harvey because he "said comforting things" during his recent trip to Texas.

Apparently, the standards by which we hold presidents has fallen considerably.

A round table of reporters on CNN's Inside Politics program noted that Trump had promised to complete the recovery within six months. Those with knowledge of the recovery process have said that it will take years for Houston to recover, a fact not acknowledged by the panel.

"I think there has been a lot of notion paid to Trump says weird things when he goes to these places," Murray opined. "He's not great at showing emotions, he's not great at showing empathy."

"Look, these are all things we know about Trump," she continued. "People voted for him in spite of that because they thought he was a good manager. And if you're judging empirically based on the response so far, Texas is saying they are getting what they need, local officials are saying they are getting what they need."

Murray insisted that the Trump administration "deserve good marks" and Trump "deserves a good review for this."

"Because he was the president," the CNN correspondent added. "He went there. He said comforting things."

Murray had no comment on Trump's proposed slashing of funding to the agencies who will be most directly responsible for post-Harvey recovery.