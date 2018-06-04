Jonathan Capehart's AM Joy Panel Has No Problem Calling Trump A Liar

Jonathan Capehart filled in for Joy Reid today on AM Joy, and his panel had a Come to Jesus discussion about media responsibility in the Age of Trump. There was plenty of discussion about Roseanne Barr, Puerto Rico and the wrenching report that more than 4,500 Americans died there after Hurricane Maria (70 times more than officially reported) and the imbalance in the amount of air time those two stories got.

They re-identified DJT's pattern of pulling a culture war stunt whenever something big happened in the Russian investigation or yet another blatant corruption scheme was exposed about his family. TBS and Amazon were given props for ignoring OrangeAid's attacks. More discussion about why it's hard to know how to handle the volume of lies coming out of the White House, and the balance that needs to be struck between covering that, and other things of import, such as, well, potential nuclear war.

I generally thought the panel and Capehart were great, as usual...Jess McIntosh and Zerlina Maxwell (Former HRC Campaign people) brought the fire, and Eric Boehlert and Gabriel Sherman (both journalists) made superb points. I did do a little eyeroll when Boehlert described it as "fatigue" with the lies when the NYT described one of DJT's recent pardon's as "idiosyncratic."

It's not fatigue, Eric. It's part of a NYT pattern of inability and refusal to call the "president" a liar, and to call out his crap for what it is. Even MSNBC has this problem.

What is most worth watching, though, in this nearly 14-minute roundtable, is the last 4 minutes. Zerlina Maxwell NAILS it when she skewers the media for overdoing the need to manufacture stories about Democrats in order to appear balanced. Boehlert followed up with the truth about the game Republicans have been winning for the last generation or two. Making "liberal" a dirty word.

Partial transcript below.