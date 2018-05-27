The New York Times' Maggie Haberman Is REALLY Really Bad At Her Job

Maggie Haberman has a unique platform, for which she is utterly and tragically unable to do well.

As the designated Trump-whisperer for The New York Times, Haberman has been the beneficiary of the Leaker-in-Chief, as Trump has enjoyed calling Maggie personally and giving her all of his hot takes, truthful or not.

But reporting Trump's lies as "lies" is apparently not part of the deal.

So when Trump tweeted this ridiculousness yesterday.

Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S. Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL! DEMOCRATS ARE PROTECTING MS-13 THUGS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

The Failing @nytimes quotes “a senior White House official,” who doesn’t exist, as saying “even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.” WRONG AGAIN! Use real people, not phony sources. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

Haberman's response was this:

Trump told two demonstrable falsehoods this AM, one about his administration’s policy of separating undocumented immigrant kids inclu infants from their parents, which he tried to claim wasn’t his own policy. The other was falsely claiming his own aide didn’t give a bg briefing. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 26, 2018

"Demonstrable falsehoods"? How sweet and sanitized. A point that wasn't missed by much of Twitter, telling her that the word she was searching for was "LIE".

But Haberman was unrepentant. Because she's not sure that Trump is actually lying, which would require knowledge of the truth and an active motive to want to deceive and after more than 3,000 recorded lies as POTUS, she's just not willing to give him anything less than the benefit of the doubt.

Funnily enough, actor John Cusack was one of those tweeting his desire for Haberman to actually use the most accurate terminology, and that caused Haberman to lash out in the dumbest possible way.

This is really ruining Say Anything for me. Said with respect for you as an actor. But, I’ll quote a person who knows Trump well who messaged me describing the lack of understanding that ppl have about “how Trump’s ignorance and mendacity interact.” https://t.co/XUEjXFHSdj

Pro-tip, Mags: if a romantic dramedy from the 80s is ruined by an actor telling you to use the word "lies", you've gotten way too damned comfortable being a stenographer for the biggest liar in the world.

Trump is a liar. He pretended one of his aides didn't exist to slam your employer. He insisted that the First Lady was standing at a window watching him address the press spray, when she wasn't (And she hasn't been seen in public since returning home from the hospital for surgery on an allegedly benign kidney condition). There is no actual service done for journalism, the country or the political environment to call it anything other than what it is: LIES.

I know Haberman is capable of it. Look at how eager she is to use the word here, for an arguable assertion:

Attn. @maggieNYT, I guess you only have telepathic powers when it comes to Clinton and the DNC, huh?

H/t @hawkdoc429 pic.twitter.com/VC8XeCTyeR — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) May 27, 2018

Come on, Haberman, do your damn job better.