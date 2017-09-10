C&L' Late Nite Music Club With The Original Sins

In the late 80's and early 90's there were only a handful bands doing a full on 1960's garage rock kinda thing. The problem with a lot of them though is they just seemed like they were playing reenactors roles or it was all cosplay. I lacked rage of suburban boredom that fueled a lot of the bands they were trying to emulate.

Brother JT and the Original Sins though weren't. They had spit, fire and could sound fully unhinged as this song from 1989 shows. We're they precursor to the underground garage rock explosion of the mid 90's and beyond? Possibly, I mean they did get play on MTV more than a few times. Who knows who all saw it and said to some friends "Let's start a real rock-n-roll band" (yours truly included.)

What are you listening to tonight?