C&L Late Nite Music Club With The Ramones

Forty years ago today, the Ramones 2nd album, Leave Home, made it's way to record store shelves and into a lot of tattered denim and leather clad hearts.

While it was the band's 2nd record, it also marked a couple firsts that would become part of their legacy. The "Gabba Gabba Hey" chant on "Pinhead" became something everyone could sing along to and, for many, acted as a bit of a verbal secret handshake to identify Ramones fans in a crowd. That and the back cover features the first appearance of the Arturo Vega designed Bald Eagle which would become synonymous with the band (it has been said that the Ramones have sold way more t-shirts with that logo than they ever did records.)

What are you listening to tonight?