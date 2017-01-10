C&L Late Nite Music Club With The Ramones

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Forty years ago today, the Ramones 2nd album, Leave Home, made it's way to record store shelves and into a lot of tattered denim and leather clad hearts.

While it was the band's 2nd record, it also marked a couple firsts that would become part of their legacy. The "Gabba Gabba Hey" chant on "Pinhead" became something everyone could sing along to and, for many, acted as a bit of a verbal secret handshake to identify Ramones fans in a crowd. That and the back cover features the first appearance of the Arturo Vega designed Bald Eagle which would become synonymous with the band (it has been said that the Ramones have sold way more t-shirts with that logo than they ever did records.)

What are you listening to tonight?


Leave Home
Leave Home
Price: $9.49
(As of 01/10/17 07:18 am details)
Winter Donation Drive
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Advertise Liberally

Latest

Decision 2016

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV