C&L Late Nite Music Club With Lulu

Roger Moore passed away today. The first James Bond film I saw in a theater had him in the starring role. That film was the one this was that tonight's song was the title track for. Sure, it's a bit cheesy and slightly bombastic but isn't that what all things Roger Moore Bond were about?

Alice Cooper claims his song of the same name that appears on Muscle Of Love album was supposed to be the original theme to the film but claims the producers dropped in for the song Lulu sang.

What are you listening to tonight?