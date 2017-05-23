C&L Late Nite Music Club With Lulu

By Dale Merrill
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Roger Moore passed away today. The first James Bond film I saw in a theater had him in the starring role. That film was the one this was that tonight's song was the title track for. Sure, it's a bit cheesy and slightly bombastic but isn't that what all things Roger Moore Bond were about?

Alice Cooper claims his song of the same name that appears on Muscle Of Love album was supposed to be the original theme to the film but claims the producers dropped in for the song Lulu sang.

What are you listening to tonight?


Best Of James Bond 50th Anniversary (2 CD)
Best Of James Bond 50th Anniversary (2 CD)
Artist: Various Artists
Price: $12.37
(As of 05/23/17 12:16 pm details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV