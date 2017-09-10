Irma Collapses Second Crane On 40-story High Rise In Miami

At least two cranes have reportedly collapsed in Miami as Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sunday.

According to WSVN-TV, the first crane crashed next to a federal prison. Although no one was hurt, officials had been warned that there was a danger of cranes collapsing days before Irma hit the city.

NBC News reported Sunday afternoon that a second crane had collapsed on a high-rise building that was under construction. The crane was said to be 40 stories high when it collapsed.