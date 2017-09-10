Irma Collapses Second Crane On 40-story High Rise In Miami
At least two cranes have reportedly collapsed in Miami as Hurricane Irma made landfall on Sunday.
According to WSVN-TV, the first crane crashed next to a federal prison. Although no one was hurt, officials had been warned that there was a danger of cranes collapsing days before Irma hit the city.
NBC News reported Sunday afternoon that a second crane had collapsed on a high-rise building that was under construction. The crane was said to be 40 stories high when it collapsed.
A second crane collapses in Miami and dangles from an unfinished high-rise tower pic.twitter.com/kme8P2VoU5
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 10, 2017
