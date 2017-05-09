Kris Kobach: Dreamers Should Self-Deport To Their Countries And Wait In Line

Kris Kobach, Trump's anti-immigrant zealot told MSNBC that DACA recipients should go back to their countries and wait in line to legally migrate to the U.S. because they are responsible for our economic woes.

There is a special place in hell for Kris Kobach.

MSNBC's Hallie Jackson interviewed Kobach before Jeff Sessions began his press conference that ended the DACA program as we know it.

Kris was against Obama's DACA actions because he felt Congress should enact legislation to address the issue and when Jackson asked him why he's also against any congressional action that supports DACA, he blamed these kids for problems in our U.S. economy - including depressing wages.

He's a depressive fellow.

He said, "Why in the world would we legalize an additional 1.7 million people to compete against our own U.S. citizens who can't get a job or working part time with a college degree."

Jackson destroyed his economic argument by explaining that if we deport them all, our GDP will take a tremendous hit.

Kobach said the GDP numbers were too superficial in his mind and he's just worried about "young Americans."

When Hallie asked what the 800,000 young people living under DACA should do, or if ICE should round them up, he suggested the self-deportation method.

Kobach said, "What I would suggest they do is that they go back too their home country and get in line with the hundreds of thousands of people from their home country who are trying to do it legally."

She replied, "But these dreamers are here legally."

After playing some video of actual dreamers being frightened by Trump's actions, Kobach characterized all of them as moochers and said they should be grateful they got a great education.

The MSNBC host pointed out that 91% of Dreamers pay taxes and are relying on themselves to survive.

Kobach dismissed it and said, "The vast majority do not pay enough in taxes to compensate for the benefits that they are receiving from the government. So, they are net takers from the system."

"So, yeah paying some taxes. We all pay some taxes whether we buy a pack of gum at the store, but that doesn't mean we're not carrying our weight in the American economy," Kobach said.

When the topic switched to getting kicked off DACA if you commit a crime, Kobach warned Dreamers from being members of gangs and feels if they are just arrested they should be deported.

I stopped watching at this point.