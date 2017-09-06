Limbaugh: Hurricane Warnings Are A Liberal Conspiracy

Okay, I'll give Rush Limbaugh credit for one thing: He doesn't believe that hurricanes are created (or made more intense) by fiendish weather manipulators working in government laboratories in Alaska. At least I don't think he believes that. He doesn't say anything of the sort.

However, on his show this Tuesday he told listeners that early hurricane warnings are a plot to make people believe in climate change -- and shop in big-box hardware superstores:

Do you realize here in south Florida, from where we are all the way down to Miami, you cannot buy bottled water. This hurricane, if it hits us, is not supposed to hit us until Sunday. It was never going to hit us before Sunday.... The reason that I am leery of forecasts this far out, folks, is because I see how the system works. Now, I don’t mean this to be a personal attack on anybody, but the one thing that’s undeniable throughout our culture is that everything has been politicized. And in that sense much of our public information system, including from the government, from the Drive-By Media, has been corrupted. It has been corrupted by the individual biases and whatever present bigotry of the people who hold these positions. You can see it in the way the Deep State deals with Trump. You can see it with the way the intelligence community and the Washington establishment deal with Trump. So in the case of a hurricane, what happens? Well, there are many levels here.... Now, in the official meteorological circles, you have an abundance of people who believe that man-made climate change is real. And they believe that Algore is correct when he has written — and he couldn’t be more wrong — that climate change is creating more hurricanes and stronger hurricanes.... So there is a desire to advance this climate change agenda, and hurricanes are one of the fastest and best ways to do it. You can accomplish a lot just by creating fear and panic. You don’t need a hurricane to hit anywhere. All you need is to create the fear and panic accompanied by talk that climate change is causing hurricanes to become more frequent and bigger and more dangerous, and you create the panic, and it’s mission accomplished, agenda advanced.

Liberal ecofascists are in cahoots with local TV news and hardware megachains:

There is symbiotic relationship between retailers and local media, and it’s related to money. It revolves around money. You have major, major industries and businesses which prosper during times of crisis and panic, such as a hurricane, which could destroy or greatly damage people’s homes, and it could interrupt the flow of water and electricity. So what happens? Well, the TV stations begin reporting this and the panic begins to increase. And then people end up going to various stores to stock up on water and whatever they might need for home repairs and batteries and all this that they’re advised to get, and a vicious circle is created. You have these various retail outlets who spend a lot of advertising dollars with the local media. ... I don’t want mention brand names because that’s not the point. Let’s call it Basement Depot. Basement Depot huge, huge business, Basement Depot spends gazillions of dollars every year in local advertising in hurricane forced areas. Here comes a hurricane, local media goes on the air, “Big hurricane coming, oh, my God! Make sure you got batteries. Make sure you got water. It could be the worst ever. Have you seen the size of this baby? It’s already a Cat 5. Oh, my God, oh, my God, it’s bigger than the island of Haiti. Oh, my God.” People run to the stores, they stock up everything, and they hoard. And they end up with vacant stores, nothing there. And it’s a big success. TV stations got eyeballs, the advertising businesses have sold out of business, gotta restock, and the cycle repeats. This is exactly what’s happening. You cannot find a case of bottled water here in Palm Beach. You can’t. Miami, probably even worse.

So, according to Limbaugh, "Basement Depot" is in cahoots with "Algore" and Newschannel Whatever and, probably, George Soros and Valerie Jarrett and John Podesta -- everyone's clearing the South Florida shelves of bottled water (Limbaugh lives in Palm Beach) not because all of America saw what happened to Houston, not because lifelong Floridians (Limbaugh isn't one) know from firsthand experience how destructive hurricanes can be, not because this storm is a Category 5 and is heading for land, but because it's all a racket, a big con, meant to line a few pockets and march America a few miles further down the road to (green) serfdom.

Millions of people listen to this garbage every day -- and they vote. You want to know what's wrong with this country? That's what's wrong.

