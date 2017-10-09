Matthew Dowd: This Has Been Trump's Best Week Ever!

By Frances Langum
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
1 day ago by Heather
up

At the end of this clip, Dowd reveals that his 83-year-old father is in Venice, Florida and refused to evacuate.

"He's now in his closet with mattresses around, and he knows he's going to be there for the next 12 to 24 hours."

We certainly wish Matthew Dowd's father safety.

I found it incredibly ironic, however, that Mr. Dowd's son sat on ABC's This Week with the mattresses of beltway normalization to protect him from the very real failures of a Republican so-called President.

"I would say, in the midst of all this tragedy, this has been the best week of this president's entire presidency."

George Stephanopoulos pointed out what a good job Trump has done of telling people to obey local officials.

And Matthew Dowd noted that Trump has been "on task."

How far can the bar for competency drop? This far.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV