Matthew Dowd: This Has Been Trump's Best Week Ever!

At the end of this clip, Dowd reveals that his 83-year-old father is in Venice, Florida and refused to evacuate.

"He's now in his closet with mattresses around, and he knows he's going to be there for the next 12 to 24 hours."

We certainly wish Matthew Dowd's father safety.

I found it incredibly ironic, however, that Mr. Dowd's son sat on ABC's This Week with the mattresses of beltway normalization to protect him from the very real failures of a Republican so-called President.

"I would say, in the midst of all this tragedy, this has been the best week of this president's entire presidency."

George Stephanopoulos pointed out what a good job Trump has done of telling people to obey local officials.

And Matthew Dowd noted that Trump has been "on task."

How far can the bar for competency drop? This far.