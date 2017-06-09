Trump Cuts Deal With 'Nancy & Chuck' On Debt Ceiling, Budget And More

Earlier today, Donald Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One about the deal he just reached with House and Senate Democratic leadership to raise the debt ceiling, keep government open for 3 more months, and get critical aid to Harvey victims.

Make no mistake, this was Democrats getting everything they wanted without giving up anything, and Trump was very happy to give "Nancy and Chuck" the credit.

This followed Paul Ryan's weird and out-of-tune rant earlier this morning about how terrible and political it would be to combine Harvey aid with a debt ceiling increase.

"We had a very good meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. We agreed to a three-month extension on the debt ceiling," Trump explained. "They think it's very important, we'll always agree on debt ceiling automatically because of the importance of it."

As an aside, one wonders whether the 240-point drop in the stock market on fears of a debt default or government shutdown had anything to do with why he will automatically agree with Democrats on that issue. We also won't point out his tweets complaining about debt ceiling increases in the past, because that would be impolitic, wouldn't it?

Trump went on to say that in their "very, very cordial and professional meeting" they agreed on the continuing resolution and the debt ceiling as well as Harvey aid and advance aid to Florida in anticipation of Irma.

When asked about DACA, Trump lobbed the question back to Congress, saying he would sign whatever was sent to him in order to "make a lot of happy people."

Let me tell you about a couple of unhappy people: Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan. Also most of the Republican party who had been rubbing their hands together over a default.

The Pelosi-Schumer-Trump deal is bad. — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) September 6, 2017

McConnell makes clear this is Trump's deal with D leaders. "The president speaks for himself" — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 6, 2017

Just spoke to a top Republican close to leadership about Trump's decision. Here's what they said: pic.twitter.com/iV2y0bVfvk

And this, my friends, is why Nancy Pelosi is badass. She gets the job done every time. Every. damn. time.

Trump will make a deal with the devil if it makes him look good. Why not with Dems? This is what they know, and Republicans refuse to accept.