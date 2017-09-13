Trump's FEMA Pick Withdraws After Falsified Records Revealed

Welp, another Trump nominee has dropped out. This time it was Daniel Craig, who Trump tapped to fill FEMA's #2 position. No, not the actor Daniel Craig. The Daniel Craig that just dropped out was nominated by Donald Trump after NBC reported had been investigated for falsifying "government travel and timekeeping records when he served in the Bush administration in 2005."

Craig said: "Given the distraction this will cause the Agency in a time when they cannot afford to lose focus, I have withdrawn from my nomination."

You know, the Trump administration actually likes staff that falsifies records (See Michael Flynn, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, Jared Kushner, etc).

Back to Craig...he was never actually charged with a crime and maintains that didn't do anything wrong. He did some sketchy things, including seeking employment at firms that had won contracts with FEMA. There were also questions about business trip expenses taken to Louisiana, during which time he actually INTERVIEWED for a new job at a company that he had just awarded a big FEMA contract to.

His excuse? His signature on the expense form was a forgery (eye roll).

He also was accused of lying on his time records at FEMA, claiming he was working when he was actually interviewing for new jobs.

So Craig was double dipping, lying about his time *allegedly, interviewing for new work while earning a fat government paycheck *allegedly and making the government pay for his travel to interviews *allegedly.

Sounds like the exact type of guy Trump would love to hire.