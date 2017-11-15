Mike Pence, The Willing Dupe?

What was that George Bush saying? "Fool me once, shame on...(long pause)...shame on you....(long pause)...it, fool me, can't get fooled again."

Back on October 14, 2016 while sitting at the end of the Fox and Friends propaganda couch, Steve Doocy asked, "Some have suggested on the left, all this bad stuff about Hillary, nothing bad about Trump, that your campaign is in cahoots with Wikileaks."

With indignant self righteousness, Pence shot back, "Nothing could be further from the truth! Here you see the national media chasing after unsubstantiated allegations, the allegations that Donald Trump has categorically denied.”

As we now know Don Trump Jr., was in fact in contact with Wikileaks.

After the Gen. Flynn saga you'd figure it couldn't get any worse for Mother’s Boy Pence, but as time goes by, his fleeting memory almost rivals Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The Indy Star writes: 5 times VP Mike Pence's statements came back to bite him

"Another of Vice President Mike Pence’s past statements came back to bite him this week.This time it had to do with his denial last year that the Trump-Pence campaign had been in contact with WikiLeaks."

Jennifer Rubin characterizes him thus:

Vice President Pence is hip-deep in the Russia scandal, his best defense being that he was inattentive or an easily manipulated dunce. -- In any event, Pence’s political future is dim. If he’s complicit in a coverup, he’s in legal peril. If he’s not, he’s a fool and a pawn, someone far too naive to be entrusted with power.

He's another willing participant to make erroneous statements in service of his lord and master, Donald Trump.

I wonder how many trips to Mickey D's Trump asked him to make?