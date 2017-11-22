O.J. Lawyer Calls Goldman Family 'Greedy Goldmans' For Wanting Verdict Paid Off

There's something about O.J. Simpson that lures the sleaziest of the sleaze out into the open.

Law&Crime are reporting that the Goldman family are trying to recover the 70 million dollars Simpson owes them after being found guilty in the civil trial for killing their son Ron and Nicole Brown Simpson, since O.J. is now out of jail.

Apparently, OJ's despicable lawyer sought to disparage the Goldman family for reasons only a lowlife could fathom and did so by using Trump's favorite vehicle - Twitter.

Malcolm LaVergne tweeted, "Money money money money,” LaVergne tweeted. “I’ve heard the Greedy Goldmans talk about money a thousand times since they came on my radar screen in July, but only heard them mention that poor, dead kid Ron a few times.”

Goldman's attorney David Cook was not impressed:

“He’s what, attacking the victim?” Cook said to Law&Crime. “The optics are terrible when you have Mr. LaVergne, who is an O.J. apologist, demonize Fred Goldman.”

Cook said that, ultimately, it doesn’t matter what LaVergne tweets, because Simpson was found liable in court and was ordered to pay.