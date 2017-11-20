Roy Moore Fan Goes Bonkers Yelling 'Fake News' At CNN's Nick Valencia In Alabama

CNN on Sunday quickly ended a report from Alabama after a resident lashed out at CNN reporter Nick Valencia for revealing that several Alabama newspapers had turned against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore over alleged sexual abuse allegations.

Before tossing to Valencia, CNN host Fredricka Whitfield explained that Alabama's largest newspaper group had written a scathing editorial against Moore, and it suggested that voters would be better served by casting their ballots for Democratic candidate Doug Jones.

"What are you hearing there?" Whitfield asked Valencia, who was reporting from Gadsden, Alabama.

"More bad news for the Republican Senate candidate," Valencia began. "For the second time in a week, a major media outlet here in the state of Alabama coming out against the Republican candidate, saying that he needs to step down."

"They are pretty much endorsing the Democratic challenger," the CNN reporter added.

As Valencia began reading a passage from the editorial, a man could be heard screaming into the CNN microphone.

"Fake news! Fake news!" the man yelled. "You are conspiring against Roy Moore!"

At that point, CNN cut Valencia's feed.

"Well, sometimes that happens," Whitfield lamented. "Some of the voters trying to express themselves right there."