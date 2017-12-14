Alex Jones Goes On Warpath Over Roy Moore's Defeat: Had The 'Dead People Vote'

Alex Jones, the nutty conspiracy theorist was at it again on Wednesday when he lost his mind during a segment he did on Roy Moore's election defeat.

Jones claims the Hollywood-pedophile-new-world-order was the driving force behind Moore's defeat.

Then he got crazed, "Launch all reserves, attack, everything@#$, fire, fire, fire, fire, fire!"

Jones blamed Democrats for the decision by the Alabama Supreme Court on saving their digital records.

I love how Jones reads every voter's minds when they see polls and claims they wanted to vote for a winner because Fox News had Jones up by ten points.

Jones continued, "Oh, and the polls said he was going to lose by 10 to 15 points. Fox News, CNN, same garbage. To create a bandwagon effect with some to go, 'I better vote with the winner, or he’s going to lose.' So he lost some there and they just came in maybe, as they do all over the country, had the dead people vote and had the folks bused in in those Democrat areas and they stole the election, when my research shows Roy Moore probably would have won by six, seven points."

He sees dead, bused in people!

He continued, "So it really is biblical what we’re witnessing and the dirty tricks of the Clintons and the dirty tricks of their systems in this country reaching down through into daily life."

He's got his research. I guess those aliens he's trying to save us from went through a time portal and handed him the stats.

And of course, it's the Clintons fault. Who else do they have to blame?