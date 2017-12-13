Fox And Friends On Roy Moore's Loss: It's All Harvey Weinstein's Fault!

Fox News' Fox and Friends found warmth and comfort for Donald Trump, who had put his full support behind the alleged pedophile Roy Moore and claimed the historic loss in last night's Alabama special election...no, really...was a referendum on Harvey Weinstein.

Nine women came forward against Roy Moore over his past sexual proclivities toward young girls, and it wasn't until Trump began to wholeheartedly support the embattled Moore that Trump's own sexual assault accusers stepped back into the spotlight.

Co-host Steve Doocy made a circular and confusing opening statement to muck up the reality of the situation.

He said that Trump and Bannon were at "loggerheads" over the two candidates because Trump originally supported Luther Strange, but Bannon wanted to 'drain the swamp' because he hates Mitch McConnell. Since McConnell supported Luther Strange, Bannon supported Roy Moore. Understand?

By the way, Roy Moore has been involved in Alabama politics for decades and is anything but a political outsider. And a great many voters are very familiar with Moore's loudmouth bigotry against Muslims and gays.

Ainsley Earhardt then weighed in saying Doug "Jones caught a break."

Earhardt continued, "When all these allegations came out against Judge Moore. The environment was really bad. the story, I felt like, was just horrific. It was hard for women especially to go to the polls and vote for him even though the allegations were just allegations, and even though it happened so long ago."

Then she topped it off with awesome Trump-style propaganda.

Earhardt said, "This was not a referendum on Trump. I feel like it was a referendum on Harvey Weinstein."

Say, what?

Apparently, Fox and Friends doesn't consider all the women who publicly came forward against Trump to be credible at all, since they never mentioned any charges against Trump in their segment.

Fox had no problem bringing up Senator Al Franken's resignation from the Senate during the campaign.

But until today nobody ever mentioned Harvey Weinstein in context to the Alabama special election.

And it was Trump who decided to jump in at full throttle to stump and record robocalls for Roy Moore.

It can never be Trump's fault in the world of Fox and Friends.

And it can't even be Roy Moore's fault, because he's an avowed Republican.