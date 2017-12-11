Committeewoman Joyce Simmons Quits RNC Over Financial Support For Roy Moore

Not all Republicans are sticking their head in the sand to support a suspected pedophile.

Joyce Simmons, a GOP member from Nebraska emailed the 168-member governing body Monday to tell them what disgusting pigs they are for deciding to throw their financial support to Judge Moore.

She didn't use those exact words, but you get her meaning.

BIG: RNC National Committeewoman Joyce Simmons (NE) quits 168-member GOP governing body over RNC support for Moore. Her email to RNC members: pic.twitter.com/mHK2yxpd8D — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) December 11, 2017

My question is how will Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the White House throw her under the bus if they are asked to comment on her resignation?

I guess she doesn't buy into the despicable Federalist and their claims that in 1979, Alabamians were all lining up to have sex with fourteen-year-old girls to start up a big family -- as if it were the 1700's.

Statutory rape laws were on the books nationwide in the 1970's. Any argument that driving a fourteen-year-old girl to a remote area to play "touch my undies" is somehow a "traditional Alabama custom" is disgusting, and also patronizing to those people in Alabama (and there are more than a few) who know better. Libertarian writer Jacob Sullum acknowledges that if Roy Moore were convicted at the time of what he allegedly did to Leigh Corfman, he'd still be a registered sex offender today.