Melinda McGillivray Tells Megyn Kelly How Trump Groped Her

Melinda McGillivray joined NBC's Megyn Kelly Today to discuss how Trump grabbed her booty, one day after three other women outlined their sexual assault experiences perpetrated on them by Donald.

You can understand why Trump and his team have been acting unstable lately.

On Oct. 12th, 2016, McGillivray came forward and the Palm beach Post reports:

But the debate moderator, CNN’s Anderson Cooper, asked Trump to clarify: “Have you ever done those things?”

“No, I have not,’’ Trump replied.

"Watching at home in Palm Springs, McGillivray said she rose from her couch and yelled at the TV screen: “‘You liar!’’

McGillivray, 36, said she was groped by Trump at Mar-a-Lago 13 years ago. She said she never reported it to authorities.

But her companion that day, photographer Ken Davidoff, vividly remembers when McGillivray pulled him aside moments after the alleged incident and told him, ‘’Donald just grabbed my ass!’’

On NBC, she recalled much of what happened:

The next thing you know, I feel a grab on my right side,” McGillivray said. “I quickly turn to look at what this is. I initially think this is probably Ken’s camera bag. But to my surprise, it’s Donald…I look at his face. He’s looking stone-cold, just stoic, at Ray Charles. I stand there, I’m stunned. I’m speechless. I don’t even know what to do in that moment.”Kelly asked McGillivray to clarify that she was claiming that Trump had grabbed her buttocks. McGillivray said yes. “He knew what he did,” McGillivray said. “And I could see it in his face, the look of guilt.”

He probably felt guilty for about a minute before he fantasied about what else he could do.

NY Mag checks in on the 19 women that have come forward.

It's not an easy thing to do as Megyn Kelly told Andrea Mitchell accusers were afraid to.

"A lot of the women who we talked to about coming on to the program, you know, open Trump accusers, were too scared to do it."

"They talked to me privately about the amount of retribution that had been unleashed against them and their families just for saying, you know, me too, right? And they didn’t want to unleash that can of worms in their own lives again. There are many more women who have gone on the record who are just too afraid to talk about it again.”

With so many women that have shown the courage of their convictions to come forward, just imagine how many have stayed silent because of fear?