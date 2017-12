Roy Moore rides away on his horse after voting in the Alabama Senate election.



Here's what to watch in today's hotly contested race: https://t.co/iONlmtfGJd #alsen pic.twitter.com/WI2xoJbi6s — POLITICO (@politico) December 12, 2017

The child molester in the cowboy hat rode to the polls today. Only one slight problem with that idea: the man can't ride a horse.

All hat and no cattle, indeed.

Source: Splinter News

Roy Moore, a bigot and alleged serial predator, rode a horse to the polls on Tuesday to cast his ballot in the Alabama Senate special election. Soon after, Horse Twitter came for him.

This is hilarious, his form sucks & that horse was thinking about bucking him pic.twitter.com/NLWfm8QtlY — Molly (@Molly_Kats) December 12, 2017

He can't even ride a gaited horse! That's literally the equivalent of not being able to ride a tricycle WITH training wheels on it! — Kristen Lea Vibbert (@KVibb13) December 12, 2017

the way he's holding the reins is legitimately bizarre and that horse is confused as fuck https://t.co/EAUbfKAOMz — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) December 12, 2017

Even Judge Pedophile's horse doesn't want any part of going to DC.