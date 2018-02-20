C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Fatal Figures

February 20th marks the day that the Queen of Rock-n-Roll was born. Yep! It's Poison Ivy Rorschach of the Cramps birthday.

At first, I pondered which song by the band to post. Then I remembered that I recently posted a Cramps video here and, with so much music available at our fingertips these days, figured to take a different angle. What about a group that their sound spawned? Something creepy, swampy, freaky and groovy.

Such a one has been spending a lot of time on my turntable lately. Outta Buffalo, New York here's Fatal Figures. Their new LP, You Are Monster, is overloaded with those kind of punk rock haunted house and B-movie vibes.

What are you listening to tonight?