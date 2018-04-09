C&L's Late Nite Music Club With En Attendant Ana

I recently got hipped to En Attendant Ana. After dropping a song by them in the most recent episode of my faux radio show, they've become a bit of a constant listen in my daily routine since.

Hailing from Paris, France their hype sheet describes them as "evoking the likes of Electrelane, Pram, and Stereolab infused with the indie pop spirit of '80s Scotland and captured in the glorious 4-track murk of early era Flying Nun." It's quite a mash-up of loud guitars, glorious melodies and galactic swirls.

What are you listening to tonight?