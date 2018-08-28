C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Stranglers

Happy 69th Birthday to Hugh Cornwell. In 1974 he fell into a group of blokes who would become better known as the Stranglers. In 1977, the band signed to United Artists records and went on to become to become one of the highest-selling bands in the UK punk rock scene.

After 16 years in the band, he left in 1990 stating they could go no further artistically. Since then he has gone on to record 9 solo albums.

What are you listening to tonight?